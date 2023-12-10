Immerse Yourself in the Enchantment of Christmas Eve and Revel in a Tropical New Year’s Celebration at Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas

Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas invites guests to experience the enchantment of the holiday season with two spectacular events set against the backdrop of the serene Luna La Pran Restaurant.

Christmas Eve Extravaganza

Date: December 24, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue: Luna La Pran Restaurant

Step into the magic of a beachside Christmas Eve at Luna La Pran Restaurant. Indulge in the festive spirit with our delectable a la carte menu featuring traditional Christmas favorites, starting from THB 390++. The evening will be filled with live music, creating the perfect atmosphere for a memorable celebration. And don’t miss the special appearance of Santa Claus, spreading joy and merriment.

Tropical Paradise New Year’s Eve Bash

Date: December 31, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM – Midnight

Venue: Luna La Pran Lawn

Welcome the New Year in true tropical style at our beachside soiree on Luna La Pran Lawn. Enjoy a scrumptious dinner, live tunes, and the soothing sound of waves as your backdrop. The celebration is perfect for families, with special packages for children at THB 1,590 net (inclusive of soft drink and juice) and THB 2,890 net (inclusive of soft drink and juice).

Free flow beverage package

THB 999 net from 7:00 – 10: 00 pm

THB 1,599 net from 7:00 – midnight

Early Bird Promotion for New Year’s Eve:

Book and pay within 30 November 2023: THB 2,590 for adults and THB 990 for children

Book and pay within 15 December 2023: THB 2,720 for adults and THB 1,290 for children

Or select to stay with exclusive New Year’s Eve package, offering guests a spectacular 3 days and 2 nights experience starting from THB 25,999 net.

Package Inclusions:

Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children or 4 adults for our Two Bedroom Pool Villa

New Year Eve Countdown Dinner for 2 adults + 2 Children (8 years and under)

Booking Period: Now – 25 December 2023

Staying Period: 30 December 2023 – 1 January 2024 or 31 December 2023 – 2 January 2024

Make your reservations now and ensure you don’t miss out on these unforgettable festive celebrations. For reservations and more information, please contact +66 (0)32 708 000 ext. 1112 or e-mail fb.huahin@sheraton.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/sheratonhuahin Line: @sheratonhuahin IG: @sheratonhuahin

Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas looks forward to welcoming guests for a joyous and magical holiday season!

comments