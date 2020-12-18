InterContinental Hua Hin Resort “Campari with a Twist – and More!”

SALA SPIRITELLO: Celebrating the ‘APERITIVO & DIGESTIVO’ experience by CAMPARI at INTERCONTINENTA

It was a big hit in the 1860s – when Italy’s Gaspare Campari invented his distinctive fruit- and herb-infused aperitif with the eye-catching red colour – and Campari today remains a worldwide favourite.

During December 2020 at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, connoisseurs not only can savour the taste, aroma and look of Campari but also learn how to make their own delicious drinks with the famed liqueur.

Activities begin on 10 December with a one-time-only pop-up event at the InterContinental Library. Set to the theme of ‘Sala Spiritello’, this limited-attendance gathering will have a speakeasy atmosphere to match the urbane allure of Campari. On the menu will be a wide range of Campari drink styles, from classico to avanguardia, in addition to food choices including tapas and other tasty nibbles.

The evening likewise features a master class by Campari Ambassador Symphony Loo, a true brand maestro, Campari Group Regional Brand Ambassador, South East Asia on hand to show you how to make their own perfectly arranged Campari cocktails.

In 2017, Symphony was proudly awarded “The Rising Star of the Year” during Singapore’s Bar Awards. That same year and against stiff competition, she also won the first ever Codigo Competition in Singapore.

The many delights of Campari then continue throughout December with more special menus and promotions at Azure Bar.

Campari Sala Spiritello Pop-Up Bar at InterContinental Library

Featuring cocktail master class by Symphony Loo

Date: 10-12 December 2020

Venue: InterContinental Library, next to Beach Wing Lobby

Beverage package: 3 cocktails at THB 490++

Food package with 3 tapas selections at THB 290++

Time: 5.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. or 7.30 to 10.00 p.m.

Please book your time slot at 032-616-999 or ichh.dining@ihg.com

