Khao soi ranked world’s best soup in foodie list

This will not come as a soup-rise to anyone who has ever tried the tasty northern Thai dish.

Khao soi has been ranked as the world’s best soup, according to the online international food database TasteAtlas.

The popular dish scored a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars in the website’s ranking of 50 best soups.

The website described Khao soi as “a signature dish of Northern Thailand”, which is “a delicious coconut soup in which numerous regional influences were combined to create a truly spectacular dish. The base of the soup is a slightly spicy broth which combines coconut milk and red curry paste”.

“The broth is served with flat egg noodles and a choice of meat, which usually includes chicken, beef, and pork. It is topped with a handful of crisp fried noodles and chopped cilantro. The dish is commonly served alongside a variety of condiments such as fresh lime, pickled cabbage, shallots, and chilis”.

“Even though the dish originated in the north of the country, it is still not totally clear how and when this famous noodle soup was created. The most probable theory claims that khao soi is a fusion dish which originated under the influence of Chinese Muslims, traveling from the Yunnan region through Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos”.

Two other popular Thai dishes were also included in the rankings.

Tom yum and tom kha gai were ranked in 12th and 13th places, respectively, with scores of 4.6 out of five stars.

TasteAtlas said “Tom Yum is one of the best known Thai dishes, a spicy, sour, and aromatic soup that is traditionally served with rice. It consists of shallots, lemongrass, fish sauce, minced fresh ginger or galangal, shrimps, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, and minced Thai chili peppers”.

The website says Tom kha gai as “Thailand’s delicious national dish coming from the north and bearing the influence of neighbouring Laos”.

According to its website, TasteAtlas describes itself as “an encyclopedia of flavors, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants”.

The website contains information on over 10,000 dishes, with rankings given based on votes from its users.

comments