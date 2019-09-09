Prime Steakhouse – “The best long-running steakhouse in Hua Hin”

Hua Hin Today
Located along Naresdamri Road, right in the middle of Hua Hin town, this steakhouse is well known for their premium meat and quality wine and beverages. Their menus are wide in variety including their mouth-watering desserts.

Premium meat paired with quality wine… the perfect art of fine dining

Perfect for family gathering or any private and special occasion, the ambiance of this place is very cozy and romantic… with friendly staffs always ready to serve you with pride and joy.

Suitable for family gatherings and special occasions

Although the prices are a bit dear, but of course, quality comes with a price. Visit Prime Steakhouse and you’ll find out why customers keeps coming back for more!

