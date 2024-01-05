Savor the Luxurious Flavor of Fresh Phuket Lobster at Big Fish & Bar, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

Big Fish & Bar, the stylish beachside dining destination at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, is excited to reintroduce the sweet taste and succulent texture of premium Phuket lobster this January. Hotel guests, local residents and international visitors are invited to indulge in a choice of four delectable dishes, all meticulously crafted using this sublime seafood, which is highly prized as one of Thailand’s finest ingredients.

A choice of enticing international options are available, including indulgent Phuket Lobster Thermidor (THB 3,150++), gratinated Phuket lobster with parmesan cheese sauce, served with angel hair pasta tossed with lemon zest & garlic; and a luxurious Surf & Turf (THB 2,975++), which showcases Australian Angus beef tenderloin with Phuket lobster tail, spiced thick-cut fries and a creamy brandy sauce.

Alternatively, a choice of two tempting Thai dishes includes Goong Mangkorn Tod Kra-Tiam Prik Thai (THB 2,975++), fried whole Phuket lobster tossed in garlic & black pepper; and Goong Mangkorn Chu Chee (THB 3,150++), Phuket lobster in a rich & creamy red curry sauce with coconut, chili & kaffir lime leaves, both of which are served with fluffy steamed jasmine rice.

This mouth-watering month-long promotion is available every evening (17.00 – 23.00 hrs) from 1 – 31 January 2024. So, whether you’re seeking a serene sunset seafood feast or an unforgettable evening under the stars, the Phuket lobster promotion at Big Fish & Bar will enhance your dining experience.

To reserve your table for an unforgettable experience at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, please call 032 904 666 or email huahinrestaurants@marriott.com.

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website www.huahinmarriott.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/Huahinmarriott

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/huahinmarriott

Line @huahinmarriott

