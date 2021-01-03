Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa presents: “A FULL-BLOWN FEAST OF JAZZ”

At Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa
15 January 2021 from 5:30pm – 9:00pm
An evening of exceptional jazz performed by the “Season Band” covering genre of contemporary tunes.
Relax and indulge in a breezy evening by the beach with succulent ribs, sausages, and other luscious meats and seafood from our unique Churrasco style BBQ and sip special cocktails such as Smoked Negroni’s, Aperol Spritzes and Margarita Sours crafted for this night alone.
The upcoming feast unfolds from 5.30 pm. to 9 pm. at the beachfront of Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa on 15th January 2020.
890 THB NET Churrasco BBQ with a salad bar and desserts (food only)
THB 990 NET includes cocktails, mocktails and beer
THB 1,200 NET open bar with a premium selection of wines
Place is also pet-friendly (on leash only).
For reservations, please call +66 (0)32 708 000 ext. 1112
Email: FB.huahin@sheraton.com
Facebook: Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa
Instagram: www.instagram.com/sheratonhuahin
Line: https://lin.ee/8jrXqFD
A FULL-BLOWN FEAST OF JAZZ