Spa InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

The serene environment of InterContinental Hua Hin Resort is an ideal place for wellness therapy, whether you would like to detox, relax, energize, or simply recharge. A truly rejuvenating stay with us is made complete by taking a little time to enjoy a healing spa therapy. Our SPA InterContinental is set in a secluded and tranquil space of the resort for the ultimate pampering session.

A sanctuary of calm, the spa is a haven for total relaxation, with a range of facial, massage and beauty. Early risers are also welcome to join our morning yoga sessions on the beach, starting your day in meditative calm, or to take a private class with our Tai Chi master. Whatever your wellness needs, we will go out of our way to ensure your stay leaves you feeling totally refreshed and relaxed to face the world again with success. Soothing aromas and quiet tones greet you as you enter the sanctuary of our tranquil spa by the sea.

Leave the world outside with a refreshing towel, an herbal drink and mini fruit stick set, to begin your journey to bliss in a mood of calm relaxation and health.

In consultation, our expert therapists will help you select the perfect complement of treatments from our menu of body, facial, massage and beauty treatments. Your personal therapist will lead you to a treatment room where you will enjoy a foot bath with warm water and stones for their stimulating benefits. As your treatment begins, ease away the years under the pampering attention of our therapist, dedicated to your maximum comfort. Whether you have selected our celebrated facial, body scrub and wrap (ideal for sunburn) or our signature, Oriental Signature Massage, you are on the way to total rejuvenation.

A range of relaxing treatments is available – taking you all the way on the path to re-energize, reshape, de-stress, or rebalance in a supreme luxury of body and mind. Finish off the session with a warm towel, ginger tea, and some light local Thai snacks to bring you back out into the world with a new state of well-being.

SPA InterContinental’s two membership packages provide outstanding discounts on treatments and therapies as well as food and drink. Members also receive special privileges at the resort’s state-of-the-art fitness facility and delightful pool area.

Become a Gold Amber or Pure Diamond member of Spa InterContinental at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and start enjoying tremendous advantages at our world-class health and well-being facility.

For more information, please contact the spa on: 032 616 999 ext. 6341.

