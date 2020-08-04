“Spectacular event happening this month… don’t miss it!”

This month the city is hosting two major events. The first is the ‘2020 Hua Hin Food Festival’ on the Beach, to be held this weekend from August 7 – 8 on the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

Locals, expats and visitors can look forward to a fun-filled event participated by top hotels and restaurants in and around Hua Hin featuring local and international foods, from street bites to exotic fresh seafood at affordable price.

Then from 22-31 August, ‘Hua Hin of Yesteryear 2020’ will take place behind the Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall to promote tourism and local culture. It will feature a variety of highlights including social dancing, Thai silk fashion shows and musical performances.

