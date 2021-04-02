Last month, the Hua Hin Tourism Board, in collaboration with Putahracsa Hotel, launched the Taste Of Prachuap by inviting the media and all honoured guests to try some truly sumptuous flavours created by eight invited chefs, there were four of Thailands top chefs and another four of the best chefs from the Hua Hin area, all of them cooked dishes from only the assigned local ingredients, and it must be said each dish came out superbly and very well presented.

A new dimension of dining artfully presented by eight young chefs that inspires people to think, create and get excited with the value of ingredients around the house that can be eaten, and by linking Thai and International styles together until it becomes a distinctive dish with exotic, surprising and delicate flavours beyond the imagination.

Taco stuffed with salted fish flavour offered an amazing flavour, curry custard with jackfruit, strange but captivating, and many more new menus according to the imagination of 8 young Thai chefs. Every dish is served with a wide variety of wines from Monsoon Valley farm in Hua Hin, that perfectly matches with the taste of the food. Thai wine really is a must try and there is a very good variety to suit every taste and preference, it compares favourably with some of the popular imported brands to be found in many bars and restaurants.

The next day, Putharacsa Hotel at Oceanside Beach Club & Restaurant continued by presenting the menu created by Chef Huto, a talented Thai chef from Top Chef Thailand Season One, his special menu featuring eight ingredients from eight districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, a menu that you cannot find anywhere else, is ideal for two people because Thai food is perfect to place on the table and then share it in order to have wide variety of tasty dishes.

You should come and try at Oceanside Beach Club & Restaurant NOW, it’s only available until the end of May, trust me it is really delicious. The set menus feature an appetiser of: Crab meat miang with pineapple, and Spicy prawn salad with herbs and knil sauce, the main courses: Sago soup with salted egg and pandan leaves, Sea Bass stir-fried with ginger and chilli, Salted Mackerel with grape chilli, and sun-dried fried Squid, and finished off with a delicious dessert, which is perfect in this summer season is Jackfruit Loykaew (Loykaew is serving in syrup and top with ice). It feels like a perfect set menu.

