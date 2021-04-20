Thailand’s first monolith seen at sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

The Sheraton Hua Hin has given everyone another good reason to visit Hua Hin, an ‘Obelisk’ has appeared next to Sheraton’s ocean front restaurant Luna Lawn.

These obelisks are gleaming pyramid-topped pillars that have been discovered in various places around the World, including Romania, California, the Utah desert, and on Compton beach, Isle of Wight, England. The initial discoveries sparked talk of aliens and UFO’s but an anonymous art collective has since claimed responsibility for the one in Utah.

The next TSIF will be held on Friday 2nd April, starting from 18.00-20.00, a wide variety of burger options are available: Pulled Pork Burger, Beef Burger, Fish Burger,

Greek Burger, Chili Burger, and then there are the delicious desserts. It is an event you really should try to attend to enjoy the delicious food, the Prohib- iton Firewater menu, a glass of wine, or a cocktail or mocktail, all at very reasonable prices: Food only – 650 baht. Come along and get your special pictures by the ‘Hua Hin Obelisk’. Luna Lawn, Sheraton Hotel, Hua Hin. Call 032-708 000 for reservations or more information.

