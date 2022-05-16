The 10 best restaurants in Hua Hin according to TripAdvisor

With so many brilliant restaurants in Hua Hin, we’re spoiled for choice.

There really is something for everyone.

It goes without saying that delicious Thai food can be found all over the city.

Whether you’re in the mood for a good burger, Sunday lunch or authentic Italian food, you will likely find it and much more in Hua Hin.

The review website TripAdvisor lists a whopping 735 restaurants in Hua Hin and the surrounding area alone.

And those are only the ones on TripAdvisor. The reality is there are even more than that!

Here we round up the 10 best restaurants in Hua Hin, according to reviews on TripAdvisor.

1. Monsoon Valley Wine Bar

Food: Seafood, Fast Food, European, Asian, Wine Bar, Vegetarian Friendly, 192 reviews

Sample review:

Absolutely one of the best and most enjoyable lunches ever. Set menu is fabulous value. Food excellent. Service excellent. Ambiance excellent. Just do it.

TripAdvisor review | Website

2. Vana Nava Sky Bar & Restaurant

Food: Bar, European, International, Grill, Dining bars, 513 reviews

Sample review:

This place is off the richter scale. It’s the highest bar in Hua Hin on the 27th floor of the Holiday Inn. The views are simply amazing where it is the only place you can get a good sunset in Hua Hin. Its not just about the view out though, Its the view down….. when I say down, I mean through a glass floor. They have a skywalk where you are literally standing on glass (Very thick and safe though) still gets the adrenaline pumping.

Great cocktails, Head mixologist won the award for the best in Thailand. (Try the first one on the list, then work your way through) Food was great, Oysters very fresh and tasty.

DJ played great remixes of well known songs which was very enjoyable. Highly recommended as a must do on your bucket list when going to Hua Hin

TripAdvisor review | Website

3. Big Fish, Hua Hin Marriott Resort and Spa

Food: Seafood, European, Asian, 763 reviews

Sample review:

Our experience was simply sublime – beachfront view, personalized service, and delicious food.

Our server, Kittipat T., the Ast. Director of Food & Beverage, made honest and extremely helpful recommendations specifically catered to our preferences, and was attentive and proactive throughout the meal.

On top of that, we even got a personal visit from the sous chef himself, Akalak S., who took the time to explain each of his culinary creations as they sat looking so deliciously in front of us.

And to top it off, when dessert arrived, the pastry chef made his own personal visit to explain the dessert he made for us, which was absolutely delicious.

If you’re looking for a fine dining experience in Hua Hin, you can’t go wrong here. We will definitely be back.

TripAdvisor review | Website

4. Azure Restaurant & Bar, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Food: Bar, Seafood, International, 275 reviews

Sample review: Once here, never out.

My family and I had dinner at Azure the three nights we stayed at Intercontinental Hua Hin and it always impresses us. We had an array of appetisers, salads and seafood dishes and they were all freshly done and delicious. My birthday was coming up and we were treated to an excellent service from Mr. Than. He, along with every other staff in the restaurant, was very friendly and easy-going. The food and service was so great, we never changed dinner places during our stay in Hua Hin.

TripAdvisor review | Website

5. Rim Nam – Anantara Hua Hin Resort

Food: Thai, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, 348 reviews

Sample review: Simple menu but authentic and extremely delicious. One of the best dining experience I have had. Thai hospitality at its best from Anantara. Highly recommended.

TripAdvisor review | Website

6. Baan Thalia – Anantara Hua Hin Resort

Food: Italian, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, 196 reviews

Sample review: Best Italian food in Hua Hin! Excellent service! We love all the dishes; soup, salad, pasta, pizza, mixed grill seafood and desserts! Yummy! We will come back again.

TripAdvisor review | Website

7. Siam Bakery, Hua Hin Marriott Resort and Spa

Food: Cafe, Deli, Healthy, 366 reviews

Sample review: Every time my wife and I visit Hua Hin we make sure to stop by Siam Bakery. This last time we went there for breakfast and we loved it! I had the continental breakfast and my missus had the American one! The service, the atmosphere enhances the overall experience! Highly recommended, especially if you are staying in the Marriott!

TripAdvisor review | Website

8. Ogen

Food: Israeli, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, 280 reviews

Sample review: We were recommended this restaurant by fellow travellers so gave it a go.

We were NOT disappointed!! It was a Friday night so being Shabbat, we decided to telephone in advance, good move, it was busy. Despite being very busy David the owner, found time to introduce himself & made us most welcome. This was a nice touch. The food was delicious, freshly prepared, generous portions, and the staff were exceptionally friendly.

TripAdvisor review | Website

9. Sai Thong – Anantara Hua Hin Resort

Food: Seafood, Barbecue, Asian, 192 reviews

Sample review: Grilled sea food and meat are very delicious with considerate customer service. Thanks all staff for your caring. Come and try, you won’t regret it !!!

TripAdvisor review | Website

10. Amber Kitchen, Hua Hin Marriott Resort and Spa

Food: International, Thai, Vegetarian Friendly, 545 reviews

Sample review: Incredible buffet breakfast, a benchmark for other restaurants

Wide variety of healthy, tasty, hygienic, excellently served food. I have not found a better buffet breakfast in Thailand.

TripAdvisor review | Website

comments