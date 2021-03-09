‘The Farmers’ Market’ at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin ensure the locals of Hua Hin will march to the hotel as ‘The Farmers’ Market’ sets to revisit this March. Partnering with local farmers and artisans of all sorts, this well-admired gathering will showcase Hua Hin’s finest gourmet produce and local ingredients as well as a carefully-curated selection of locally-made artisan food all under one roof.

This March, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin guarantee two of the best Saturdays of the month, hosting the city’s well-admired The Farmers’ Market on the Saturdays of 13 and 27 March 2021. This open-air market prepares to welcome over 20 local farms, crafters and artisan food producers – each promising to bring to Hua Hin’s dwellers’ fresh-off-the-farm local produce and some of the best artisanal products they have to offer.

From seasonal fresh fruits and organic vegetables from Pookpan Farm, to locally-harvested herbs and home-grown flowers from Lung Biew Garden, you will also find a wide selection of Hua Hin’s best artisan food producers all of which will be ready to satisfy your taste buds with great food at the peak of freshness.

Some of the highlights include German sausages & cold cuts from K.O.K. German Meat Products, delicious Focaccia pizza from Pane & Focaccia, varieties of Italian cheese from Del Casaro, freshly-baked Artisan Breads from Meaw Cafe & Restaurant, and high-quality coffee beans from Hua Hin’s one and only Anjana Coffee Roastery.

ChuenChom Thai Desserts also gets ready to wow all Hua Hin foodies with a mouth-watering variety of traditional Thai treats made using intricate preparation methods, with a great deal of fresh and quality local ingredients.

Another signature feature of The Farmers’ Market is unique eateries where you can enjoy a variety of the Centara Grand Hua Hin’s best showcases of sweet and savoury highlights such as grilled cheese sandwich, cake & bakeries from The Museum, organic fruits & vegetables, wine & beverage selection, and other local produces from local sellers all available at this iconic hotel.

‘The Farmers’ Market’ at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Available on Saturday, 13th and 27th March 2021 from 8:00 to 12:00 hours with no entrance fee

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021.

comments