The French bakery making some of the best pastries and cakes you can get in Hua Hin

A great tasting freshly baked croissant still warm from the oven, enjoyed alongside a really good cup of coffee.

Sometimes life is all about the simple pleasures and for me, there are few better ways to start the day.

If you want to discover a true French bakery in Hua Hin, then head to Paris Bakery Bistro, located on Soi 102.

What the bakery’s founder, Gregory Breitel, doesn’t know about baking, really isn’t worth knowing.

His Paris Bakery Bistro has become a popular spot for locals and tourists alike, thanks to his commitment to using traditional French techniques and high-quality ingredients in his pastries.

Gregory, 42, qualified as a master pastry chef having studied the techniques to become an accomplished baker, pastry chef, glacier and chocolate confectioner.

Gregory’s passion for baking is evident from the items on his menu, from classic French croissants to the innovative new pastries and cakes he’s always developing. He makes everything from scratch every day, using only the freshest ingredients and never resorting to preservatives or artificial flavors.

What sets Gregory’s bakery apart is his dedication to using traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations of French bakers. From the way he prepares his dough to the precise temperatures at which he bakes his pastries, every step is executed with care and precision.

Despite his success, Mr. Gregory remains humble and committed to his craft. He is constantly looking for ways to improve his products and expand his menu in order to accommodate the growing demand for his pastries.

One of Gregory’s most renowned creations is his “three chocolate cake,” which he says is extra special due to its lightness and the fact that it is made with high quality Belgian chocolate and pure cocoa butter.

Another type of pastry which Gregory specialises in making is the classic French pastry, mille-feuille, which consists of layers of delicate puff pastry and cream, topped with icing.

Gregory says his mille-feuilles are special because they are made with butter from Normandy, patience and a lot of love!

Despite its popularity, running the Paris Bakery Bistro has not been without its challenges – as is the case with any business.

Gregory says that things such as obtaining ingredients from France or Belgium is quite easy, for him the biggest challenge is always to do with the recruitment of staff and assembling a team that can help support the business.

Communication can also sometimes be an issue but learning to speak some basic Thai has gone a long way to address that, Gregory explained.

Paris Bakery Bistro represents a very good example of a successful mix between two cultures: French and Thai.

For those who appreciate the art of pastry making and crave a taste of authentic French pastries, a visit to Paris Bakery Bistro in Hua Hin is a must.

The cakes and pastries alone are worth the trip, but the entire menu is filled with delicious and beautifully crafted treats that are sure to delight the senses.

As well as delicious pastries, Paris Bakery Bistro also sells a wide range of savory and Thai food (they do an excellent omelet and also be sure to check out their ‘Scooby Doo’ sandwich’).

By Paul Laffisse

