The Jazzy Time with Aude Lhotelais at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Hua Hin, Thailand: The sensational musical pleasure returns to Hua Hin this July as the fantastic French vocalist Aude Lhotelais is set to revisit Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas in The Jazzy Time with Aude. She will feature warm melodic Jazz rhythm, surely enhancing all your senses with her beautifully charming voice to delight your dining experiences at the iconic resort.



Surrounded by the distinguished colonial settings, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites you to join Aude Lhotelais during her visit to Hua Hin. No admission fee.

Jazzy Night by Aude

Jazzy Night by Aude at The Elephant Bar, soak in the venue’s relaxing ambience and enjoy vintage and classic concoctions like the “Heritage Fizz”, or a choice of prime whiskies and many more…

Seafood BBQ Buffet

Saturday, 23 July 2022

19:00 hrs. onwards

Discover the variety of our amazing beachside BBQ buffet dinners, completed with fresh seafood, quality meats, live cooking stations, tempting desserts and live jazz entertainment from Aude Lhotelais at COAST Beach Club & Bistro.

Baht 1,100++ per person

For more information or reservations, please call 0 3251 2021 to 38 or email at chbr@chr.co.th

