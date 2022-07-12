There’s a really unique Thai-South American dining experience happening in Hua Hin later this month

SOM’S TABLE x Nómada 4 Hands Dinner at SOM’S TABLE

SOM’S TABLE and Nómada continue to shake up the local dining scene with a special 10 Course menu at SOM’ S TABLE

Presenting the sophisticated Chef “Som” Jutamas Theantae of SOM’S TABLE in collaboration with South American Chef Andre Josef Nweh Severino of Dusit Thani Hua Hin for an exclusive four-hand degustation menu to celebrate Independence day of Peru on Thursday 28th July 2022 – 5.00 pm & 7.00 pm at SOM’S TABLE

The host, Chef Som is a highly-acclaimed chef and the owner of SOM’S TABLE where she serves a Carte Blanche Menu which is designed to bring the feeling of warm familiarity with her unique personal flair. With her creative mind and exceptional skills in creating complex yet comforting flavours, Chef Som has collaborated alongside other local and Internationally famous chefs.

Originally from the Republic of Peru, Guest Chef Andre Josef Nweh Severino, the ‘nomadic’ chef of Nómada hones his skills in a variety of renowned and respected establishments. He approaches his dishes with a strong touch of South-American tastes. Chef Andre carefully selects the finest produce to create bold new flavours and embraces open-fire cooking techniques for maximum taste and texture.

Chef Andre will join hands with Chef Som at SOM’S TABLE this July 2022 to present an epicurean collaboration that promises to go beyond culinary borders. The talented duo will arouse your taste bud and orchestrate a delicious sonata that transcends cultural boundaries. The ten-course menu celebrates local ingredients, premium imported produce, and a variety of flavours. With a curated wine list to perfectly complement the dining experience, it will be a well-rounded gastronomic experience.

The menu kicks off with two bites. Oyster Kiss; an imitation of Thai Street Food, Hoy Tod from Chef Som, and Scallop Quinoa Pop; Gratin scallops with Grana Padano cheese in leek and yellow pepper sauce with citrus notes and flavored with sesame from Chef Andre. Followed by Causa de Pulpo al Olivo; Peruvian potato base mixed with yellow chili paste and olive oil crowned with octopus marinated and grilled in local spices and peppers bathed in a stable emulsion of purple olives, a dish styled by Nómada.

The popular While Fish Bites; house-smoked black cod and basil from a garden infused with Sambal rice are an offering from Chef Som at SOM’S TABLE and the mains, feature Chef Som’s 10 hours Braised Beef Tongue, and Chef Andre’s Lamb slow-cooked on the grill with corn tamales. There will also be 2 exceptional savoury dishes the Chefs will collaborate on but we will leave the answers to that mystery with the lucky diners.

SOM’S TABLE x Nómada, 4 Hands Dinner at SOM’S TABLE will be held on 28 July with 2 sitting times 5.00 pm & 7.00 pm (24 pax per sitting).

This ten-course dinner is priced at THB 2,700++ (food only)

Wine will be available to purchase on SOM’S TABLE wine List.

For more information and reservation, please contact SOM’S TABLE

comments