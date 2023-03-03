VIDEO: Hua Hin Old Days Festival gets underway, set to become monthly event

The first Hua Hin Old Days Festival, which is being held at BluPort, got underway on Friday evening (Mar 3).

This festival aims to highlight Hua Hin as a ‘must-check in destination’ for both Thai and foreign tourists.

Organisers said that Hua Hin is famous for its art, music, nature, and beautiful beaches and that the festival aims to stimulate tourism and revive Hua Hin as a musical city.

The Hua Hin Old Days Festival will be held the first week of every month, featuring a special lineup of rare-to-find music genres, as well as the most popular hits of the moment.

Each event will be different every month, with the aim of creating a diverse and unique experience for visitors.

Miss Watchee Klangkleung, the executive director of Hua Hin Asset Co., Ltd., said that the Hua Hin Old Days Festival was created to add vibrancy to Hua Hin city, to encourage tourism, and to revive Hua Hin’s musical identity.

One of the festival’s goals is to promote local businesses, support local artists, and create a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills.

The festival will also create opportunities for visitors to experience Hua Hin’s old-world charm and its contemporary lifestyle, which makes it an ideal destination for everyone.”

Visitors can enjoy live music and art in a relaxed atmosphere.

There is also the opportunity to indulge in delicious food, sweets, and special beverages that are specially prepared for the event.

The festival’s theme is “HUA HIN JAZZ AND BLUE MUSIC,” and will feature performances from talented local artists.

The event has different zones, such as the ART VILLAGE zone where artists from Hua Hin exhibit their works, the CRAFT ZONE where handmade items are sold, and the NEVER GETS OLD ZONE where local food and special drinks are served.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the classic music and atmosphere from March 3-5 at The Square in front of Blueport Hua Hin.

