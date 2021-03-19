80% of motorcycle accidents involves cars cutting in front

Thai roads are among the most deadly in the world and most of the fatal accidents involve motorcycles.

A recent study found that 80% of motorcycle accidents are related to cars cutting in front of oncoming traffic.

Honda and Yamaha partnered with the Thailand Accident Research Centre (TARC) for the “In-depth Accident Investigation in Thailand,” reviewing 1,000 motorcycle accidents that took place between 2016 and 2020.

The study was intended to help find solutions to reduce the numbers of accidents.

The study found motorcycle riders involved in accidents were riding at normal speeds of around 20kph to 60kph.

Researchers say most were not under the influence of alcohol. Many victims were young riders.

More than 40% of riders who died in motorcycle accidents suffered severe injuries, with 62% of those riders not wearing a helmet.

TARC recommends Thai police tighten enforcement on those riding without a helmet.

They also suggest that there should be a speed limit of 80kph for motorcycles as well as stricter regulations on motorbike modifications.

Source: The Thaiger

comments