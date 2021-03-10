‘A light at the end of the tunnel’ – Reopening Thailand on Oct 1

If vaccination drives in other countries continue easing the pandemic situation, then Thailand should be fully reopened within this year.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Apisamai Sriangsan said today.

She said a CCSA team conversed with the deputy Samut Sakhon governor Thiraphat Khashmat about infections in the province and learned the number of new cases has been dropping continuously.

CCSA will consider regulating the colour-tier labels for provinces on March 19 because over the past few weeks only 10 provinces have been reporting infections.

The relaxation of more measures may be considered before April 1 so people can enjoy the Songkran festival this year.

CCSA is considering the possibility of reopening the country on October 1 provided the government is fully prepared.

Business ventures are willing to follow health measures and the public will maintain guard against the virus.

