Bangkok to join global “lights off” hour on Saturday

The city of Bangkok will go dark for an hour on Saturday, joining the thousands of cities across the globe for Earth Hour.

An annual initiative where lights are turned off to raise awareness about preserving the planet.

The deputy governor of Bangkok, Sopon Pisuttiwong, says lights will be switched off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Joining 7,000 other cities in darkness. Just an hour with the lights off can save the city millions of baht.

During last year’s “lights-off hour,” the city’s electricity consumption was reduced to 2,493 megawatts.

It sequentially saved 10.15 million baht in potential electricity costs.

126 places in Bangkok will turn off the lights, including the Emerald Buddha Temple, Grand Palace, Wat Arun, Sao Ching Cha, Rama VII Bridge, and Wat Saket.

Many building owners will flip the switch for Earth Hour too.

Those who are encouraged to make a social post can use the hashtag #Connect2Earth, #SpeakUpForNature and #BangkokSustainability.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has participated in Earth Hour since 2008.

Since then, the city said its carbon footprint has been reduced by 12,227 tonnes.

Source: The Thaiger

comments