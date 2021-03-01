Bryde’s whale in Gulf of Thailand gives birth to 3rd baby

A Bryde’s whale in the Gulf of Thailand has given birth to her third baby whale. Mae Thong Dee was photographed by wildlife photographer Jirayu Ekkul, whose team has been monitoring the whale.

She has a number of injuries, including a ripped dorsal fin and critical eye injuries.

“We found Mae Thong Dee and her baby whales about 2 hours after a ship to the Gulf of Thailand. Destiny was the one to help us to meet these whales.”

Jirayu says that 2 years ago, there were concerns Mae Thong Dee would not survive after sustaining injuries to her eyes, but the latest sighting has given them hope.

“I finally realize why she ate so much and lived in the gulf for over 9 months. It wanted to take care of its health to give birth to a baby whale.”

The Bryde’s whale belongs to the same group as blue whales and humpback whales.

Source: The Nation

comments