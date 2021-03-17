China to give visas for foreigners inoculated with Chinese-made vaccine

China will issue visas to foreigners who have been inoculated with Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines.

Chinese embassies in numerous countries including the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom released a statement saying they would facilitate visas for applicants who have been vaccinated with Chinese-made jabs.

Only those who are travelling to China for work, or those who have family in the country, are eligible.

There was no explanation as to why foreigners vaccinated with Chinese-made jabs are precedent over those who have been vaccinated with another vaccine.

The above-mentioned visa facilitation applies only to candidates who have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines produced in China.

Either received two doses of Chinese-made vaccine with the stipulated gap in between or received a single-dose Chinese-made vaccine at least 14 days prior to the application and obtained the vaccination certificate.

Thailand ordered 2 million doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine. The first batch of 200,000 doses arrived last month.

The Thai government is in negotiations to buy another 5 million doses.

Thailand’s Covid-19 immunisation campaign will be primary with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Oxford University.

The Thai government ordered 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and received the first round of just over 100,000 doses last month.

Source: The Thaiger

