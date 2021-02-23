Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra joins Clubhouse

Ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra joined the popular social media application “Clubhouse”, the CARE Movement declared on its Facebook page on Monday.

Clubhouse, an exclusive social networking app, is becoming increasingly popular among Thai netizens.

Thaksin would be a special guest on Monday night’s forum, along with ministers in his government Surapong Suebwonglee, Prommin Lertsuridej, Chaturon Chaisang, and Pichai Naripthaphan.

“Thaksin would appear with a different name ‘Tony Woodsame’, as Tony was the name he used while studying abroad.

Thaksin talked about his experience of contracting Covid-19 and then recovering from the disease.

Discussing the origin of the “Bt30 cures all” policy his Thai Rak Thai Party came up with to tackle the country’s healthcare problems.

He was asked a question during his discussion, what he would do if he were still the PM and faced with protestors.

Thaksin replied,” Political rallies in Thailand are caused by young generation starting to become uncertain about their future, communication is the key, and the government should talk with these young protestors based on reasons.”

Adding, finding ways to make Thailand open and free.

Source: The Nation Thailand

comments