It’s official – Thais are getting taller

Have you ever wondered Thais are getting taller as the years go by? The Public Health Ministry has raised it’s standard height for Thai children, men and woman.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said, “the development criteria for children aged 6-19 have been adjusted upwards from the standards used since 1995.”

The decision was made because the latest generation of Thai children was outgrowing the previous standard for both weight and height.

Under the 1995 standard, the average height of Thai people at the age of 19 is 165 centimetres for men and 159cm for woman.

According to the new standard the average height five years for now (2026) will be 175 cm for men and 162 cm for woman.

The new growth criteria will be supported by information on correct nutrition and exercise to strengthen joints and increase height.

Source: The nation Thailand

comments