Masks overpricing – a serious violation

The Ministry of Commerce and local police officers had recently a stern discussion on maintaining the price of surgical masks. According to the ministry, prices of regular masks should not be more than 2.50 baht each. For the imported or higher quality masks, the price should not be more than 60% of its retail price. Any offense of overpricing is a violation of the Act on Prices of Goods and Services B.E. 2542



In addition, anyone selling masks higher than the required amount shall be fined of not more than 100,000 baht and/or an imprisonment of not more than 5 years. Moreover, all merchandise should have price tags clearly displayed. No price tag on the masks could lead to a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht. This goes to online selling as well.

Posting false information with dishonest intent is considered a violation of the Computer Act, leading to an imprisonment of not more than 5 years and/or a fine of not more than 100,000 baht. The public can report of any violation by calling Hotline 1569 (24 hours).

