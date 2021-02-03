Personalised license plate

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
A personalised license plate can contain 2 or more letters including the numbers.

Thailand will soon allow the display of personalised license plate on private vehicles. The Cabinet has recently approved a draft ministerial regulation for personalised license plate. These special license plates, although surprisingly can generate income for public’s benefit.

Deputy Spokesperson for the prime minister’s office Ms Trisulee Trisoranakul revealed that the Cabinet has approved the draft, prescribing the size, appearance and colour of the plate. It will also display annual tax payment marks on it.

All private cars with a seating capacity of up to 7 people are eligible to acquire these special license plates and it can contain 2 or more letters including the numbers. Those who wished to have their own license plates can do so… you just have to wait for the approval from the transportation director-general, which is likely to be announced very soon.

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
