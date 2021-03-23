Several expressways to be toll-free on Songkran Festival

The toll fee will be waived on several expressways during public holidays in April.

Chakri Memorial Day will be observed on April 6 and Songkran Festival celebrations from April 13-15 which forms long holidays from April 10-15.

The government announced via its official Facebook page @ThaigovSpokeman on Monday.

“The move aims to eliminate congestion at toll booths and facilitate traffic flow, as well as reduce people’s financial burden.

On April 6 and April 13-15 the following expressways will be free:

Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway

Sirat expressway

Udon Ratthaya Express (Bang pa in – Pakkred)

Meanwhile, the Burapha Withi Expressway (Bangna – Chonburi) and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli – Suk Sawat) will be free for eight consecutive days from 9 to.

Source: The nation

