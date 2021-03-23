Several expressways to be toll-free on Songkran Festival

The toll fee will be waived on several expressways during public holidays in April.
Chakri Memorial Day will be observed on April 6 and Songkran Festival celebrations from April 13-15 which forms long holidays from April 10-15.
The government announced via its official Facebook page @ThaigovSpokeman on Monday.
“The move aims to eliminate congestion at toll booths and facilitate traffic flow, as well as reduce people’s financial burden.
On April 6 and April 13-15 the following expressways will be free:
- Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway
- Sirat expressway
- Udon Ratthaya Express (Bang pa in – Pakkred)
Meanwhile, the Burapha Withi Expressway (Bangna – Chonburi) and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli – Suk Sawat) will be free for eight consecutive days from 9 to.
Source: The nation