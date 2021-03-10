Songkran gets the green light

By
Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
-
0
11
People with water guns on Silom Road during Songkran 2017.

Water splashing will most likely be allowed this coming Songkran, the culture minister said Tuesday.

Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem said Songkran festivities had the go-ahead from the government, in the upcoming Thai New Year holiday.

The Songkran holiday will be extended to six days this year after the cabinet on Tuesday approved a special holiday on April 12.

The Songkran festival break will now run from April 10 to April 15 (Saturday-Thursday).

The current Covid-19 was stable enough to handle Songkran’s annual interprovincial travel back home, as well as family meetups including older relatives, although social distancing must still be maintained.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he hoped Songkran could boost the tourism-bereft economy.

“I want the economy to improve during Songkran for commerce, tourism, and hotels to make up for lost lost income during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Plans are in the pipeline and will be made clear before Songkran for sure.”

Source: Khaosod English / The Nation

 

 

 

 

