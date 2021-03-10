Songkran gets the green light

Water splashing will most likely be allowed this coming Songkran, the culture minister said Tuesday.

Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem said Songkran festivities had the go-ahead from the government, in the upcoming Thai New Year holiday.

The Songkran holiday will be extended to six days this year after the cabinet on Tuesday approved a special holiday on April 12.

The Songkran festival break will now run from April 10 to April 15 (Saturday-Thursday).

The current Covid-19 was stable enough to handle Songkran’s annual interprovincial travel back home, as well as family meetups including older relatives, although social distancing must still be maintained.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he hoped Songkran could boost the tourism-bereft economy.

“I want the economy to improve during Songkran for commerce, tourism, and hotels to make up for lost lost income during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Plans are in the pipeline and will be made clear before Songkran for sure.”

Source: Khaosod English / The Nation

