US brand uses monk’s image without permission

The American clothing brand Supreme is under pressure for using an image of a revered monk with several Buddist “Yantra” designs on a line of clothing calling “Blessings Ripstop Shirt”.

Thailand National office of Buddism says they plan to submit a letter to the clothing company for using the image of the well-known and respected monk without permission.

In addition, an inspector at the National Office of Buddhism Sipboworn Kaewngam said, “the office will also inform Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry to investigate the images of the shirts shared online.”

The late monk Luang Phor Koon Parisutho of Wat Ban Rai in Nakhon Ratchasima was widely popular in Thailand. Many believed the amulets and talismans were magical. Many visited him for blessings.

He donated his body to Khon Kaen University to be studied by medical students. His body was then cremated in 2019. Thousands attended the royally-sponsored ceremony.

Supreme did not contact Wat Ban Rai before using the monk image on the shirt, according to temple official Tawatchai Saenprasit. He says the company should’ve asked for permission.

Source: The Thaiger

