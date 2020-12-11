11th Annual Amateur Golf Classic

Despite the global pandemic, the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin (RCRHH) has decided to hold the 11th Annual Amateur Charity Golf Classic at the Banyan Golf Club on 11 December.

Through this event, the RCRHH has raised over ­8 million baht over the last 10 years – over 1.34 million baht last year alone – to fund local community projects, including their flagship Rotary Education Centre and Technology Enhanced Learning for Knowledge (TELK) classroom at Hua Hin Kindergarten School (Ban Nong Khon) and the Thai Voices programme at Phetchaburi Panyanukul School for children with moderate to severe learning difficulties.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for this year’s tournament. The cost for golfers to play in the tournament is 5,000 baht, which includes the round of golf, buggy, caddy, golf shirt and cap, breakfast on arrival, snacks and drinks at the th hole, canapes after the game, and an evening meal.

For more information regarding the 11th Amateur Golf Classic and a full list of the RCRHH projects, visit: http://www.rotaryroyalhuahin.org

