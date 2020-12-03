“ENJOY THE BEST GOLF HOLIDAY WITH ‘PUTT & PLAY’ AT CENTARA GRAND BEACH RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN”

Hua Hin, Thailand – 3rd December 2020: This December, all golfers are in for a real treat as Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin reintroduces its Putt & Play offer that combines a tranquil stay at the five-star resort with a round of golf on one of the region’s best courses complete with special privileges up to 75% off green fees and much more.

Available for bookings from now until December 24, 2020, Putt & Play features special rates starting from only 3,120++ per night with attractive privileges from some of Hua Hin’s best golf courses. Golfers can look forward to a special discount of up to 75% at Majestic Greek Country Club for green fee, caddy fee and golf cart service. Lake View Golf Course likewise welcomes golfers from Centara Grand Hua Hin with an instant 25% discount on sales prices while Banyan Golf Club offer up to 20% off green fee rate.

Further adding to the Putt & Play special privileges are daily hotel credit to relax and unwind at the beachfront resort, complimentary breakfast at Railway Restaurant, high-speed Internet access as well as early check-in and late check-out.

Book now and take advantage of the special Putt & Play offer that promises to spoil all golfers and travellers with the best golf holiday in Hua Hin, at one of the region’s best courses featuring spectacular ocean and mountain views.

Putt & Play at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Available for booking and stay from now until December 24, 2020

Room rates start from only Baht 3,120++ per night.

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021.