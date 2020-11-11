Golf Fitness for Golf Enthusiasts

“When you’re looking to improve your body for a specific activity – whether it’s running, swimming or playing golf – take advice from experts in their field. Learn swimming from swimming experts. Get a running coach to help improve your running. Likewise, you should be getting golf fitness training from professional golf instructors.”

Golfers are more prone to lower back pain due to the nature of the golf swing. If you suffer from this problem, the following stretching exercises will help to reduce your pain and improve your golf game at the same time.

TEN-TWO ROLL

This exercise will slowly build up your lower back flexibility. These are passive stretches and mobility moves. What you’ll need is an exercise ball (55 cm works best) and a soft mat to lay on. If the ball is too big or too small, you’ll struggle to get your legs to 90 degrees. Here’s how you should perform this stretch:

Roll your legs back and forth, left to right. Great trunk rotation is critical for golfers and those suffering from lower back pain. Make sure you’re in control the entire time. You don’t want the ball to force your stretch further than you feel comfortable doing.

How long should you perform?

Listen to your body. If 10 reps is too much, do less. If 10 is too little, do a few more. The important thing is to not push your body too far. Be patient, follow the routines and results will follow soon.

ONE-LEG-OVER STRETCH

This exercise is similar to the one above with one exception: You place one leg flat on the ground while rolling the ball over it with your other leg. This is what it should look like:

Now, move the ball over your leg. Stretch to the furthest point you can while maintaining control. If you’re just starting, be careful. Don’t go too far and risk injury.

Return to starting position and repeat the ranges of motion. If you have shoulder pain, this exercise will help relieve some of that pain.

MIDSECTION LIFT

While stretching is important, you also want to make sure the exercises are strengthening your muscles. Since you’re already on the floor, do a simple hip flexors exercise. Here’s the position:

Again, listen to your body. Don’t go overboard on the number of repetitions you’re doing. Especially if it’s been a while since you’ve exercised, or if you’re still feeling back pain. These exercises are not designed to bulk up your muscles; their goal is to loosen up your lower back and help reduce any pain from muscle stiffness.

Now raise your midsection up like someone has a hook on your belt buckle pulling you up. Hold this position for a few seconds and drop back down, then repeat.

HAMSTRING STRETCH

Remember that our bodies are like machines and each part is designed to support other parts. When one part is broken, it affects the rest of the parts. Most people don’t know this, but a tight hamstring can cause lower back pain. Here’s the position:

Spread your feet shoulder width apart and bend your knees slightly. Then, reach down to touch your toes. Take your time and control the movement.

Now, you may be thinking to yourself: “Ugh, I don’t want to exercise, I just want to play golf and have fun. Stretching and exercising is boring!”

Here’s the deal: If your body is in better shape, you’ll be able to play more golf more often and enjoy every minute of it. And best of all, you’ll feel better the next day. You don’t have to worry about being sore all over.

Playing golf should be a fun activity. If you’re always in pain, either during or after playing, your body’s telling you something is wrong, it’s telling you “maybe it’s time to take up a training programme”.

