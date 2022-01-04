This is our Final Report for 2021. We have managed to hold our weekly competition each Thursday apart from weather and the problems we have endured with Covid. As previously mentioned all our Staff have been fully vaccinated and are tested on a regular basis with ANTIGEN TESTS. This process will continue until further notice.

Paul Bell, Winner of Competition 1st December David Morris, winner of Stableford Championship Alan Harris Richard Gaskell Dave Hammond Wan Wallberg Jim Harvey Cecilia Harvey David Dunn, winner of the Scratch Championship Robert Jones, winner of Competition 16th December DETAILS AND RESULTS OF ALL THE COMPETITIONS AS FOLLOWS, Course A is now open and is in excellent condition. Work is now being carried on C course over the next few weeks and will be open again in the near future.

Our Weekly Competition, which is open to Members and Non Members is held every Thursday. Any golfer wishing to participate, can either register at the Pro Shop or by email to bookings@majesticcreekcc.com All the results of the competitions and handicap changes can be seen by logging on to, www.masterscoreboard.co.uk password “putter”, click on “Societies” the click on “Majestic Creek Golf Club”.

The results can also be seen on the large Scoreboard on the patio in front of the Clubhouse. December is our most important month for our Weekly Competitions as we hold our CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP COMPETITION this month, which is spread over 2 Days.

The competition is in 2 sections, one of which is a Strokeplay competition with handicap allowance, the other one being a Strokeplay competition without any Handicap allowance. All players are listed to play in both competitions. This year we had 32 players taking part, not as many as in past years, as some of our members were still in their own countries, due to the Covid situation.

1st DECEMBER,

STABLEFORD COMPETITION

1st Paul Bell PAUL 44 points playing off 17

2nd Pau Morris 41 points playing off 18

3rd Paul Unthank 40 points playing off 10

Guest Prize

LEE HUGHES 28 points playing off 31

NEAREST PIN IN 0NE ON PAR 3s

Hole C2 Trevor Grange

Hole C5 Paul Bell

Hole B3 Maem Marungrong

Hole B17 Pam Thomson

Course A was re-opened for the competition today for the first time for several months and

was in excellent condition.

16th December

STABLEFORD COMPETITION

1ST Robert Jones 36 points playing off 14

2nd Dana Lilja 36 points playing off 3

3rd Frank Ullrich 34 points playing off 2

Nearest The Pins on Par 3s

Hole A4 Frank Ullrich

Hole A6 Dana Lilja

Hole B12 Frank Ullrich

Hole B17 Robert Jones

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP 7TH AND 9TH

DECEMBER

PLAYED ON COURSES C AND B

There were 32 players taking part over two days on Courses C and B. The competition was a Strokeplay competition, all players competing for two trophies, THE SCRATCH CUP, which is calculated on the best Gross Score (no handicap allowance) and is the total of the strokes played over the two days.

THE HANDICAP CUP, which is calculated on the total of the two scores minus the playing handicap of each player. Both courses were in great condition and the weather was perfect for golf. Details of the results for Day 1 as follows;

DAY 1 Handicap Cup.

1st Trevor Grange 87 off 18 handicap, net 69

2nd Maem Marungrong 85 off 15 handicap, net 70

3rd Alan Harris 76 off 6 handicap, net 70

4th Dave Hammond 92 off 20 handicap, net 72

5th Olivier Pinard 81 off 8 handicap, net 73

Leading the Scratch Competition after 1 day;

1st Alan Harris 76

2nd David Dunn 79

3rd Frank Ullrich 80

4th Olivier Pinard 81

5th Goran Sundin 82

DAY 2 Handicap Cup

1st David Morris 87 off 21 handicap,

net 66

2nd Olivier Pinard 75 off 8 handicap,

net 67

3rd Jim Harvey 81 off 13 handicap,

net 68

4th Maem Marungrong 85 off

15 handicap, Net 70

5th Derek Townsend 86 off

16 handicap, net 70

Day 2 Scratch Cup,

1st Olivier Pinard 75

2nd David Dunn 76

3rd Frank Ullrich 80 and Goran Sundin 80

5th Jim Harvey 81 and Paul Unthank 81

FINAL RESULTS OVER THE TWO DAYS FOR HANDICAP CUP

1st David Morris 140 Net off handicap 21

2nd Maem Marungrong 140 Net off

handicap 15

3rd Jim Harvey 143 Net off handicap 13

FINAL RESULTS OVER THE TWO DAYS

FOR SCRATCH CUP

1st David Dunn 155 strokes

2nd Olivier Pinard 156 strokes

3rd Alan Harris 159 strokes

NEAREST THE PINS DAY 1

Hole C2 Goran Sundin

Hole C5 Alan Harris

Hole B12 Wan Wallberg

Hole B17 Eric Chantraine

Nearest The Pin In 2 on Hole C8

Paul Unthank

Nearest The Pin in 3 on Hole B18

Dave Hammond

NEAREST THE PINS DAY 2

Hole C2 Philippe Hattabe

Hole C5 Trevor Grange

Hole B12 Richard Gaskell

Hole B17 Robert Jones

Nearest The Pin in 2 on Hole C8

Alan Harris

Nearest The Pin in 3 on Hole 18

Jim Harvey

