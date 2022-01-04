This is our Final Report for 2021. We have managed to hold our weekly competition each Thursday apart from weather and the problems we have endured with Covid. As previously mentioned all our Staff have been fully vaccinated and are tested on a regular basis with ANTIGEN TESTS. This process will continue until further notice.
Paul Bell, Winner of Competition 1st December David Morris, winner of Stableford Championship Alan Harris Richard Gaskell Dave Hammond Wan Wallberg Jim Harvey Cecilia Harvey David Dunn, winner of the Scratch Championship Robert Jones, winner of Competition 16th December Work is now being carried on C course over the next few weeks and will be open again in the near future.
Our Weekly Competition, which is open to Members and Non Members is held every Thursday. Any golfer wishing to participate, can either register at the Pro Shop or by email to bookings@majesticcreekcc.com All the results of the competitions and handicap changes can be seen by logging on to, www.masterscoreboard.co.uk password “putter”, click on “Societies” the click on “Majestic Creek Golf Club”.
The results can also be seen on the large Scoreboard on the patio in front of the Clubhouse. December is our most important month for our Weekly Competitions as we hold our CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP COMPETITION this month, which is spread over 2 Days.
The competition is in 2 sections, one of which is a Strokeplay competition with handicap allowance, the other one being a Strokeplay competition without any Handicap allowance. All players are listed to play in both competitions. This year we had 32 players taking part, not as many as in past years, as some of our members were still in their own countries, due to the Covid situation.
1st DECEMBER,
STABLEFORD COMPETITION
1st Paul Bell PAUL 44 points playing off 17
2nd Pau Morris 41 points playing off 18
3rd Paul Unthank 40 points playing off 10
Guest Prize
LEE HUGHES 28 points playing off 31
NEAREST PIN IN 0NE ON PAR 3s
Hole C2 Trevor Grange
Hole C5 Paul Bell
Hole B3 Maem Marungrong
Hole B17 Pam Thomson
Course A was re-opened for the competition today for the first time for several months and
was in excellent condition.
16th December
STABLEFORD COMPETITION
1ST Robert Jones 36 points playing off 14
2nd Dana Lilja 36 points playing off 3
3rd Frank Ullrich 34 points playing off 2
Nearest The Pins on Par 3s
Hole A4 Frank Ullrich
Hole A6 Dana Lilja
Hole B12 Frank Ullrich
Hole B17 Robert Jones
CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP 7TH AND 9TH
DECEMBER
PLAYED ON COURSES C AND B
There were 32 players taking part over two days on Courses C and B. The competition was a Strokeplay competition, all players competing for two trophies, THE SCRATCH CUP, which is calculated on the best Gross Score (no handicap allowance) and is the total of the strokes played over the two days.
THE HANDICAP CUP, which is calculated on the total of the two scores minus the playing handicap of each player. Both courses were in great condition and the weather was perfect for golf. Details of the results for Day 1 as follows;
DAY 1 Handicap Cup.
1st Trevor Grange 87 off 18 handicap, net 69
2nd Maem Marungrong 85 off 15 handicap, net 70
3rd Alan Harris 76 off 6 handicap, net 70
4th Dave Hammond 92 off 20 handicap, net 72
5th Olivier Pinard 81 off 8 handicap, net 73
Leading the Scratch Competition after 1 day;
1st Alan Harris 76
2nd David Dunn 79
3rd Frank Ullrich 80
4th Olivier Pinard 81
5th Goran Sundin 82
DAY 2 Handicap Cup
1st David Morris 87 off 21 handicap,
net 66
2nd Olivier Pinard 75 off 8 handicap,
net 67
3rd Jim Harvey 81 off 13 handicap,
net 68
4th Maem Marungrong 85 off
15 handicap, Net 70
5th Derek Townsend 86 off
16 handicap, net 70
Day 2 Scratch Cup,
1st Olivier Pinard 75
2nd David Dunn 76
3rd Frank Ullrich 80 and Goran Sundin 80
5th Jim Harvey 81 and Paul Unthank 81
FINAL RESULTS OVER THE TWO DAYS FOR HANDICAP CUP
1st David Morris 140 Net off handicap 21
2nd Maem Marungrong 140 Net off
handicap 15
3rd Jim Harvey 143 Net off handicap 13
FINAL RESULTS OVER THE TWO DAYS
FOR SCRATCH CUP
1st David Dunn 155 strokes
2nd Olivier Pinard 156 strokes
3rd Alan Harris 159 strokes
NEAREST THE PINS DAY 1
Hole C2 Goran Sundin
Hole C5 Alan Harris
Hole B12 Wan Wallberg
Hole B17 Eric Chantraine
Nearest The Pin In 2 on Hole C8
Paul Unthank
Nearest The Pin in 3 on Hole B18
Dave Hammond
NEAREST THE PINS DAY 2
Hole C2 Philippe Hattabe
Hole C5 Trevor Grange
Hole B12 Richard Gaskell
Hole B17 Robert Jones
Nearest The Pin in 2 on Hole C8
Alan Harris
Nearest The Pin in 3 on Hole 18
Jim Harvey