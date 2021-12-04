During the last 4 weeks we have played 3 competitions. The one on the 18th November was unable to be completed, due to very heavy rain and Thunderstorm As previously reported, all our staff and caddies have been fully vaccinated against COVID 19 and are being tested on a regular basis with ANTIGEN TESTS.

This process will continue until further notice. Course A is now open, although there is still some work to be done to bring it up to scratch. This work is being hampered by the current inclement weather.

Our Weekly Club Competition, which is open to members and non members, is held every Thursday. Any golfer wishing to participate, can either register at the Pro Shop, which is currently situated in the entrance hall, or by email to, bookings@majesticcreekcc.com. All the results for the competitions can be seen on www.masterscoreboard.co.uk To view, log on to societies, search for majestic creek golf club and resort, password “putter” The results can also be seen on the large scoreboard on the area in front of the clubhouse.

Majestic Creek Golf and Country Club, Hua Hin offers privileges for all golfers who have been vaccinated against COVID 19 as follows; WITH YOUR PROOF OF VACCINATION, you are offered a free round of golf for each dose of vaccine, limited to a maximum of 3 rounds of golf until 31st December 2021 This privilege if free only for Green Fee, Caddies and Golf Carts are extra. Please show proof of vaccination at the pro shop when you register to play. This privilege cannot be used with any other privileges at our golf course. Please make your booking 7 days in advance.

RESULTS FOR THE COMPETITIONS PLAYED OVER THE LAST 4 WEEKS.

21st OCTOBER

1st Pau Morris 40 points playing off 19

2nd Xavier Diana 39 points playing off 14

3rd Pam Thomson 38 points playing off 21

Guest Prize

Gills Langlois 36 points playing off 21

Nearest The Pin Prizes

Hole C2 Jean Paul Capbern

Hole C6 Steve Hollis

Hole B12 Maem Marungrong

Hole B17 Jean Paul Capbern

RESULTS 28TH OCTOBER

1st Robert Jones 41 points playing off 18

2nd Peter Eberle 41 points playing off 20

3rd Frank Ullrich 39 points playing off 6

Paul Unthank also had 39 points but lost on a countback.

Guest Prize

Steve Hollis 35 points playing off 26

Nearest The Pin Prizes

Hole C2 Steve Hollis

Hole C5 Maem Marungrong

Hole B12 Peter Eberle

Hole B17 Didier Marchand

4th November there was no competition owing to The Majestic Creek Masters being staged over 4 days commencing on that day.

RESULTS 11TH NOVEMBER

1st Xavier Diana 40 points playing off 14

2nd Richard Gaskell 40 points playing off 15

(losing on a countback).

3rd Paul Unthank 38 points playing off 10

Guest Prize

Goran Karlsson 26 points playing off 16

Nearest The Pin Prizes

Hole C2 Goran Karlsson

Hole C5 Maem Marungrong

Hole B12 Xavier Diana

Hole B17 Paul Unthank

