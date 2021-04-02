Majestic’s Report

Our weekly competition continued to be played each Thursday with a growing number of players and guests taking part and we would like to thank the staff and all the team at Majestic for their continued support. The New World Handicap System has now been installed on our computer, Handicapmaster, series 10, which is being applied to all our competition scores.

We have seen quite a change in the playing handicaps, with most players handicaps increasing. The scores in the competitions have been much better, with many players beating their handicaps by as much as 8 shots as you will see from the results of the competitions detailed in this report. There is still an amount of scepticism about the new system by some players but all the handicaps will equalize over the coming weeks. Any players wishing to take part in our weekly competition can register at the Pro-shop, or by email to; bookings@majesticcreekcc.com

Please make your reservation by Tuesday evening and your Tee Time will be sent to you on Wednesday morning. If you are not a member, please include your current playing handicap when registering.

All three courses are in excellent condition. During the last few weeks the greens have been spiked and sanded in order to maintain their quality. This work is now completed and the greens will be back to normal in the very near future.

RESULTS FOR THE COMPETITIONS AS FOLLOWS;

25th February Stableford Competition

1st David Gibson scoring 41 points handicap 18 2nd May Horton scoring 40 points handicap 26 3rd Alan Gibson scoring 40 points handicap 23

NEAREST THE PINS

Hole A4 David Morris

Hole A6 Maem Marongeung

Hole B12 David Gibson

Hole B17 Xavier Diana

11th March Stableford Competition

1st Xavier Diana scoring 45 points handicap 16

2nd Angie Southgate scoring 40 points handicap 20

3rd Olivier Pinard scoring 40 points handicap 8 Guest Prize Claude Mazalon scoring 39 points handicap 12

NEAREST THE PINS

Hole A4 Olivier Pinard

Hole A6 Pao Morris

Hole B12 Didier Marchand

Hole B 17 Olivier Pinard

18th March Stableford Competition

1st David Crawford scoring 44 points handicap 21

2nd Pao Morris scoring 40 points handicap 18

3rd Manfred Lanter scoring 39 points handicap 8

Guest Prize Rob Jones scoring 45 points handicap 22

NEAREST THE PINS

Hole A4 Rob Jones

Hole A6 Lee Pape

Hole B12 David Crawford

Hole B17 Jim Harvey

All the players with nearest the pin prizes won a bottle of wine. A LUCKY DRAW PRIZE of a free green fee was also presented to a player after the competition.

