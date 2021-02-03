Royal Hua Hin Golf Course to run summer golf event

Late last month, Mr Methi Sutat Na Ayudhya, president of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand together with golf course advisors discussed the preparation for the Summer Golf Event to be held at the Royal Golf Course Hua Hin this coming March.

The event will attract elite men and women golfers, youth golfers, and professional golfers on all levels, including 500 golf enthusiasts to join the competitions that will last through the month.

The committee also discussed the safety health measures to be implemented before and during competitions. Golfers travelling from the five ‘high risk’ provinces must undergo a medical examination and acquire a ‘Covid-free’ certificate from their local hospital. These golfers will also be placed in the same hotel.

There will also be health workers on stand-by during the competitions monitoring the conditions of the players.

Mr Methee said that this Summer Golf Event is expected to create a buzz for local tourism and help stimulate Hua Hin’s economy as well.

