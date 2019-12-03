Welcome to Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort 

Majestic Creek Golf Club and Resort is a 27 hole gem, lying in the beautiful undulating countryside close to the mountains separating Myanmar from Thailand and only 25 minutes outside the Royal town of Hua Hin.

Three 9 hole layouts, “A” course, (Creek Course) 3,638 yards from the back tees is a beautiful challenging 9 holes, with water coming into play on 4 holes, immaculate greens of Tiff Eagle Superdwarf (all three courses now have this type of putting surface).

The fairways are Zoysia on all courses and are in excellent condition throughout the year. Course “B”, (Lake Course) 3,715 yards from the back tees, must be played strategically, with many tricky holes to negotiate. Course, “C” (Waterfall Course) 3,491 yards, nestles close to the mountains and is a dream to play, with water coming into play on 6 of the holes, if you can avoid the water you can have a great score.

A new tee box has recently been installed on the Signature 5th Hole above the waterfall giving you a fantastic view of the whole course. There are 4 tee boxes on all three courses, Ladies, Seniors, Men, and Professional, all of which offer a great and fair challenge to all levels of golfers.

The maintenance of the course is carried out by our very experienced Green Keeper and his staff. All out caddies are very experienced and will enhance your game at Majestic Creek helping you to plot your way around our fairways and greens.

