All Blacks Rugby Legends visit Sansara!

It was such a thrill to welcome Robin Brooke, Olo Max Brown, Steve McDowell and Charles Riechelmann to the Sansara show gallery and nearly completed development last week. They were not here too long but they made a lasting impression on us all.

An absolutely fantastic weekend of activity, raising money for the Beaumont Foundation as well as getting to play golf with the legends themselves. We can’t stress enough the great work the Beaumont Foundation does for Thailand and if you would like to donate or get involved then please go: https://www. tbp-foundation.com/

