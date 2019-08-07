Golfers do not miss the Annual Event!

On 20th July, all 9 golf courses in Hua Hin & Cha-Am held the press conference on the 18th Hua Hin & Cha-Am Golf Festival 2019 with this year theme: “Golf Vacation Paradise” at Royal Springfield Country Club.

The opening ceremony and the first tournament will be held at Palm Hills Golf Club on Sunday 4th August–Shotgun starts at 12.30 PM.

The Hua Hin & Cha-am Golf Festival has been held for 17 years to promote golf in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. The event aims to boost the number of visitors during the provinces’ low season.

The Festival happens during the months of August and September with great green fee rates and special offers at nine regional golf courses. The promotion includes green fees of either 1,000 or 2,000 THB.

Participating Golf Courses (*1,000 THB green fees; **2,000 THB green fees)

*The Imperial Lake View Golf Course

*Springfield Royal Country Club

*The Majestic Creek Golf & Resort

*Palm Hills Golf Resort & Country Club

*Kaeng Krachan Country Club & Resort

*Royal Hua Hin Golf Course

*Sea Pines (Suan Son Pradipat) Golf Course (Closing ceremony)

**Banyan Golf Course

**Black Mountain Golf Course

comments