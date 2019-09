HUA HIN CITY T4 to T3

T4 West Champions Hua Hin City is set to tackle the next hurdle for promotion to the T3 South League when their T4 Champions League matches continues on October 5 against Thonburi University at Takiab Stadium.

The top two teams from each regional league have been continuing the season in the T4 Champions League in a bid to become T4 Champions. The top two teams from the T4 Champions League will secure promotion to the T3 South League.

