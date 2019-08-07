LOWRY WINS THE OPEN WITH MUCH MORE THAN THE LUCK OF THE IRISH!

With all the Irish folklore behind him and all of Ireland cheering him on, there was no way that Irishman Shane Lowry could not win at Royal Portrush for the 2019 (British) Open!

This was the force, combined with his skill and talent that helped him lift the trophy for the 2019 Open title. The venue ticked every box for a successful Open; a challenging links course loved by the players, a local population that lives and breathes golf, good organisation and just enough infrastructure to cope with the biggest crowds seen outside of St Andrews.

Shane Lowry claimed a first major championship win with a dominant six shot victory on 15 under par as Ireland plunged into celebration.

The 32 year old maintained his calm in the wind and rain to shoot a one over 72, with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, coming in second on 9 under.

American Tony Finau battled to a one-over-par 71 finish to end third on 7 under, his best finish at a major. England’s Lee Westwood carded a two over 73 for a share of fourth that guarantees him a place at next year’s Masters. He finished 6 under overall alongside world number one Brooks Koepka who struggled to a 74.

The best performance by an Asian was turned in by South Korea’s Sang Hyun Park who carded a final round two over par 72 to be tied for 16th place.

comments