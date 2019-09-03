Magical Majestic Creek Golf Festival

SUCCESS BEYOND EXPECTATIONS

On Sunday 25 August 2019, Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort had organised the “Hua Hin Cha-Am Golf Festival 2019”. The atmosphere of the event was exciting and friendly, even in the midst of a little rain drizzling throughout the day but ended up well, which was considered a great success, with over 110 active participants.

The result of the competition ended with Mr. Suphawat Sudprasert as the winner in Over, All, Low and Gross (34 + 36 = 70).

Majestic Creek also had special prizes for distinctive guests who took part in the lucky draw. Ms. Salee Khum-Muang was the lucky winner receiving the prize of a complete golf set equipment. Mr. Manoo Tharapipitchai handed the award to Ms. Salee on behalf of Majestic Creek.

Finally, rounding up the event, the participants enjoyed a lavish dinner together with a good musical entertainment which had everyone impressed.

This great golf festival was organised to support golf tourism and its various activities both in Petchburi and Prachuab Kirikhan Province in order to promote tourism during this ‘green season’ or the so called ‘off-season’.

