 11th Annual GLOBAL WELLNESS DAY Celebration Saturday, June 11, 2022

Celebrated in over tens of thousands of locations around the world with entirely complimentary activities with the #ThinkMagenta theme

Saturday, June 11, 2022, will mark the 11th annual Global Wellness Day (GWD) celebration. Following 2020’s never-before-done 24-hour free livestream celebration and 2021’s very successful 12-hour free livestream celebration in the face of the pandemic, this year’s special day will be celebrated mainly with in-person activities, workshops and talks across the globe incorporating the theme – #ThinkMagenta.

#ThinkMagenta is an idea that rises amidst the negativity in the world, a reminder with a positive effect on life. This year 130 Global Wellness Day Ambassadors, Key Supporters, Advisors and volunteers will work together to change people’s lives in a positive way and to add color to their thoughts.

Growing from a celebration at one destination spa in Turkey 11 years ago to events in tens of thousands of locations around the world – such as hotel/spa chains, fitness centers, yoga studios, associations, foundations, hospitals, schools, senior centers and entire towns with GWD’s overarching motto: “One day, can change your whole life!” Global Wellness Day Founder Belgin Aksoy never waivers from her focus on the importance of educating people about the value of wellness – which clearly includes mental health as well as giving back through simple but important good deeds.

Apart from in-person celebrations, a 3-hour free livestream celebration featuring world-renowned wellness experts, performers and athletes will take place including plant-based Chef Matthew Kenney; award-winning cinematographer, director and founder of Moving Art Louie Schwartzberg; 100-year-old philanthropist, founder of Rancho la Puerta and the “Godmother of Wellness” Deborah Szekely; NYT best-selling author, founder of Solluna and holistic wellness expert Kimberly Snyder; international wellness and yoga consultant Andrew Sealy; the Te Kapahaka o Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae group from New Zealand; Chairman and CEO of Global Wellness Institute Susie Ellis, wellness pioneer at Six Senses & Raison d’Etre Anna Bjurstam; group director of Spa & Wellness at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Jeremy McCarthy; and world record holder and wingsuit flier B.A.S.E jumper Cengiz Kocak and professional paragliding pilot and wingsuit flier B.A.S.E jumper Ferdi Toy will do a breath-taking “Swing and Jump” performance. A number of other wellness professionals will also be showcased during the event on Global Wellness Day’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Senegal, Czech Republic, Algeria, Jordan, Guiné-Bissau and Zambia are the new countries that are on board for this year. All in-person and virtual events organized this year continue to hold three main attributes: educational, non-commercial and complimentary.

Among many other international brands, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Accor Hotels and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts are once again supporting in making GWD a part of their corporate-wide wellness highlight. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will be offering various activities across their hotels following the theme of “Intelligent Movement.”

Accor Hotels will be honoring GWD with its luxury and premium hotel brands by educating and encouraging colleagues and guests to celebrate the day around the world with various activities ranging from meditation during meetings to morning power walks and healthy snacks.

EVEN Hotels by IHG, designed and created with wellness at its core to provide guests a seamless transition from their home routine to their on-the-road routine with options that help them be their best across four brand pillars; Keep Active, Eat Well, Rest Easy, and Accomplish More.

EVEN Hotels will be bringing Global Wellness Day celebrations across its portfolio of hotels by offering various wellness related activities and amenities as well as offering guests a relaxing and mindful experience during each stay.

Richmond Hotels, based in Turkey, will be offering wellness activities across their hotels, such as Zumba, functional fitness, healthy snacks, body analysis, massage therapies and more. Banyan Tree Hotel Group will be supporting GWD by organizing different wellness-related activities and workshops.

Thailand’s leading wellness resort, Chiva-Som, will host a series of wellness activities in collaboration with Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, as well as a special visit to “No Man’s Land” at the border of Thailand and Myanmar with GWD founder Belgin Aksoy.

Friends of Pruyn House (FOPH) will host free wellness activities which will include activities such as free yoga, massages, Tai Chi, crystal bowls, drumming, Hindu dance, seeding workshops and trail walks while Athleta will offer a 30-minute complimentary “Elevate Your Joy Breathwork” session as well as complimentary styling in their New York studio.

Institute for Obesity “Cigota” and Sports Federation for Children will be supporting Global Wellness Day in Serbia. Hyatt Regency Taghazout, the newest property in Morocco, will offer a series of wellness activities, seminars and healthy snacks, while Mövenpick Dead Sea Resort & Spa will offer yoga, aqua aerobics, water volleyball, power walking, full body workout, meditation, dance classes, breathing session and much more for their first Global Wellness Day celebration.

Bloom Wellness Tanzania will be hosting wellness awareness workshops for corporate employees. Public Administration Consell d’Eivissa, Ibiza Health and Beauty as well as Ibiza Travel will be celebrating Global Wellness Day with the biggest sport center in Ibiza, BiFit Sport Club and inviting communities to participate in free wellness workshops and seminars.

Wellness Tourism Association will be celebrating Global Wellness Day with its global members, while Leading Hotels of the World adds GWD to its social calendar, encouraging member hotels to participate on the day.

A large community connecting thousands of professionals worldwide, World Spa Organization, will be collaborating to help spread wellness globally. La Grande Epicerie de Paris and Bleu Blanc Coeur Association will organize food testing and nutrition classes with world-renowned nutritionist all day on June 11.

Global Wellness Day Founder Belgin Aksoy says: “During the pandemic, having the world realize the importance of what we have pioneered 11 years ago with Global Wellness Day is truly indispensable. GWD 2022’s theme, Think Magenta, is not about being optimistic – it is about being realistic. Things happen in our lives and we have the choice to call them good or bad things.

Sometimes difficulties, failures or illnesses become the greatest teachers. No matter what is happening, we can always find a way to choose joy. In this respect, although Global Wellness Day lasts for 24 hours, our message is intended to last a lifetime. The day that Global Wellness Day gets accepted to the United Nations Official Calendar will be my celebration day because it will means GWD will continue to be celebrated by future generations.”

Below are some of the highlights planned for GWD 2022 celebration including online wellness workshops, hiking, family-friendly wellness events, cooking demonstrations, Tai Chi, laughter yoga, mental wellness seminars and much more.

France – Hotels Millesime Collection, L’Esprit A spas, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Blue Blanc Coeur Association, Accor, MGallery Molitor, Pullman Paris Montparnasse, Fairmont Monte Carlo, Accor Sports Association, and Sofitel Golfe d’Ajaccio are among the brands organizing GWD celebration throughout France. Activities such as nutrition seminars, meditation, breathing therapy, face yoga, voice coaching and a book signing with Dr. Alexandra Dalu & Michelin Star Chef, Thierry Marx, along with many others.

Japan – GWD Japan team has organized various online and in-person activities to keep communities connected, such as Hot Yoga and Pilates, healthy snacks, walking tours, meditation flow yoga, mindfulness sessions and online child & parent support group – “Magenta Mama” aiming to help inform parents on how to raise children in the new era.

Kenya – With the guiding theme of #ThinkMagenta, our Kenya team will focus on activities and discussions that encourage participants to add color to their thoughts by developing a positive mindset. In light of this, a Think Magenta Program has been prepared featuring free mental health assessments, “Talk It Out” therapy sessions, group fitness class, which will merge play and mindfulness as well as stand-up comedy sessions, group games and much more.

New Zealand – GWD New Zealand has partnered with wonderful brands and gyms to offer free community yoga classes, laughter yoga and morning tea, open gym day and fitness classes, house dance competition, group fitness classes, functional fitness, lake side meditation, hot pool soak, healthy refreshments, snacks as well as aquacises classes.

Nigeria – A hybrid event that will start with an online campaign and be concluded with an in-person meet-up will be held in Nigeria, featuring guided meditation and the distribution of free wellness intervention products such as sleep eye pillows, glass bottles, fitness wearables and much more. The goal is to have many younger generations (especially GenZ) adopt at least 1 of GWD’s 7 step manifesto for wellness to become a lifestyle. By adopting their chosen step, they will join the online community and document their daily practices.

Portugal / Madeira Island – In corporation with different wellness experts and brands, GWD Portugal will offer in-person activities featuring outdoor yoga classes, healthy brunch, Pilates, functional mobility activities, laughter therapy to boost positivity, Tai Chi and Qigong.

Serbia – A big opening event for GWD celebrations here will take place in Zlatibor Mountain Hotel Resort & Spa. The event will be supported by Institute for Obesity “Cigota”, Sports Federation Čajetina, NGO “Zlatibor walking” and Sports Federation for Children. Activities will include hurdle races, walk to the top of Zlatibor Mountain’s Tornik Peak, and BMI measurement sessions as well as other free activities.

South Korea – InterContinental Alpensia Pyungchang Resort, Park Roche Resort, Oak Valley Resort, Incheon the Week & Resort will be hosting different GWD celebrations in South Korea featuring classic Pilates, gyrokinesis, healing yoga, singing bowl, tracking in the forest, TaeKwon Dance, cooking class with Gangwon local ingredients.

Spain – Public Administration Consell d’Eivissa, Ibiza Health and Beauty as well as Ibiza Travel will be celebrating Global Wellness Day with the biggest sport center in Ibiza, BiFit Sport Club by inviting communities to free wellness workshops and seminars on June 11.

Thailand – GWD Thailand will host in-person celebrations at Sindhorn Kempinski with morning breathing and meditation session; and a 2.5-hour livestream celebration featuring five wellness experts focusing on positive thinking, ancient breathing techniques, reconnecting the body and mind, sound healing – bath, nutritional food and supplements among many other topics.

United States – Ritz Carlton Amelia Island will offer complimentary yoga with skincare and prizes from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare. Oasis Wynwood, located in Miami, Florida, will host a morning run, spin class, rumble boxing and afternoon yoga to celebrate Global Wellness Day. Global Wellness Day celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 11 will take place starting with yoga on the Helipad with top Alo Yoga Ambassador Rebekah Letch, followed by a plant-based lunch with Matthew Kenney, mini spa treatments and a sound healing session.

Look for the hashtag #globalwellnessday and #thinkmagenta to follow what happens around the globe on June 11.

comments