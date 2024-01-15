Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin opens new clinic in Pak Nam Pran

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, a part of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), has broadened its healthcare services by opening a new clinic in Pak Nam Pran.

The opening ceremony, held Monday (January 15), was attended by Dr. Matinee Maipang, Chief Executive Officer of Group 1 Hospital and Director of Bangkok Hospital Headquarters, who led the event.

Joining Dr. Maipang were notable figures including Dr. Weerasak Pongpattanapan, Director of Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, Mr. Peerasak Jiwatjanarodom, Mayor of Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict, and Maj.Gen. Nirin Punnothok, Commander of the Reserve Center at Thanarat Camp in Pranburi District. The event also saw representatives from various government agencies, private companies, and local residents of Pak Nam Pran.

Dr. Weerasak emphasized the hospital’s commitment to expanding healthcare services in 2024. The new clinic aims to cater to the health needs of Pak Nam Pran’s residents and the influx of both Thai and foreign tourists in the region. The Pak Nam Pran branch clinic will offer a range of services, including general and annual health check-ups, pre-employment screenings, X-rays, electrocardiograms (EKGs), vaccinations, wound dressing, and issuance of medical certificates.

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the clinic is staffed with qualified doctors and nurses. It is equipped to handle a variety of medical cases and can promptly refer more complex cases to the main Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin for further treatment.

The new facility is designed to provide efficient and effective primary care services to its patients.

For more information or to stay updated on the clinic’s services, the public can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BangkokHuaHinClinicPaknamPran or contact them at 032-616-890 / bhnclinic.paknampran@bgh.co.th

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/wa4bKSEFXAj6tVuHA

comments