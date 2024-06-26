Be Well Medical Center and Samitivej Hospital Present: “The Mystery of Menopause” Seminar

Be Well Medical Center, in collaboration with Samitivej Hospital and facilitated by the BelVida Privilege Club, is hosting an informative seminar titled “The Mystery of Menopause.” This event will take place on Tuesday, July 9th, 2024, from 9:45 AM to 11:30 AM at the Coral Restaurant, BelVida Estates in Hua Hin.

Menopause marks a significant phase in a woman’s life, involving the end of menstrual cycles and substantial hormonal changes. Understanding menopause and managing its symptoms can significantly improve quality of life. This seminar aims to provide detailed insights into menopause, covering physiological, psychological, and therapeutic aspects.

Keynote Speaker:

Assoc. Prof. Manopchai Thamkhantho MD

Dr. Manopchai, a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, is an obstetrician and gynecologist with specialization in the UK and Thailand. He has served as an Associate Professor in OB-GYN and Reproductive Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, and currently works as a specialist and consultant at the Gender Life Balance Center, Samitivej Hospital. Dr. Manopchai is a respected researcher and author in the fields of sexual and reproductive health.

Agenda:

09:45 – 10:00: Registration

10:00 – 10:05: Welcome by BelVida Privilege Club

10:05 – 10:15: Dr. Paemika Pidchayathanakorn, Be Well Family Doctor Dr. Paemika will discuss the importance of understanding menopause, avoiding denial, and sharing experiences.

10:15 – 10:45: Assoc. Prof. Manopchai Thamkhantho MD, MD Dr. Manopchai will cover the causes, symptoms, and treatments for menopause, including Hormone Replacement Therapy, and discuss non-hormonal treatments like homeopathy, acupuncture, laser therapy, and magnetic therapy.

10:45 – 11:00: Steve Radley, Psychotherapist & Mental Health Counsellor at Be Well Steve will address the psychological aspects of menopause, including coping strategies and managing the transition.

11:00 – 11:30: Panel Discussion and Q&A

Consultations with Dr. Manopchai:

Dr. Manopchai will be available for consultations at the Be Well Center @ BelVida after the seminar from 1 PM onwards. Please book in advance via event@bewell.co.th or info@bewell.co.th. Follow-up consultations will also be available in September and November. The fee for a consultation is THB 1200.

Registration and Costs:

Participation is free for Be Well Members, BelVida Privilege Club card holders, and registered patients of Samitivej Hospital. Other guests are welcome for a fee of THB 300.

To Register:

To secure your spot, please send an email to event@bewell.co.th or go to BeWell.co.th/Seminar. If you are a Be Well member or hold a BelVida Privilege Card, kindly mention your member number or card number when registering. If you are a registered Samitivej patient, please mention your hospital number.

