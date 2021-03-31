Covid-19 vaccine registration to begin now in Hua Hin

Hua Hin Hospital has opened registration for people from 13 communities in Hua Hin to receive the vaccine against COVID 19.

Miss Phakarat Sai Yud, a public health scholar specialising in social medicine at Hua Hin Hospital, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, revealed that officials have set up a registration point for those who wish to receive the COVID 19 vaccine.

The target group to be eligible for the COVID 19 vaccine are those deemed most at risk.

These include people aged 60 years or older, and people aged 18-60 years with 7 groups of underlying diseases, including, severe chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease stage 5 and above, cerebrovascular disease, any type of cancer, diabetes, and obesity.

The registration is open until April 8, 2021, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Locals from the Bor Fai community who have registered were mainly the elderly, Miss Phakarat said.

During the registration process, health officers reviewed information about medical history and congenital disease, as well as preparing the body before getting COVID-19 vaccination.

Hua Hin Hospital has already prepared a place to accommodate people who get the COVID 19 vaccine.

Anyone who receives the vaccine must wait on site to see if any symptoms or adverse effects develop after taking the vaccine.

comments