Hua Hin Municipality has launched the Dengue Fever Prevention and Control program for the year 2019. Mr. Thiraphant Jadphol, director of the Public Health and Environment Division and related officials participated in the program. The purpose is to raise awareness and educate the public in preventing mosquito-related diseases from spreading.

The program was reinforced by the health leadership team for Disease Control in the municipality of Hua Hin. Community leaders, volunteers and civilians attended the program. They were taught how to spray chemicals correctly to rid the mosquitoes, its eggs at breeding ground.

Mr. Warunyu Kaew Suwan and public health experts from Hua Hin Hospital conducted the lecture in coping with the epidemic, which is a public health problem at a national level. Thailand is a tropical country and it is common to find mosquitoes breeding in houses, communities, schools and swampy public areas.

