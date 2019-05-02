Discover Luxury and Wellbeing at the InterContinental in Hua Hin

When life becomes demanding, the tranquil environment of the InterContinental® Hua Hin Resort is an ideal place to invigorate and rejuvenate mind, body, and spirit. The luxurious SPA InterContinental® provides an exclusive pampering experience all year round, with a range of special treatments and packages dedicated to enhancing any guest’s sense of wellbeing. Nestled on the beautiful Gulf of Thailand and approximately two and a half hours from Bangkok, the picturesque town of Hua Hin is fast becoming a premier holiday destination, attracting a wealth of tourists throughout the year.

For those seeking to relax the body and indulge the senses, the SPA InterContinental® boasts a five-star experience and location surrounded by soothing aromas, ambient sounds, and calming colors. Located in a secluded part of the InterContinental® Hua Hin Resort, this luxury wellness spa is a peaceful oasis from the heavy demands of everyday life and features five-star treatment rooms with sublime finishes as well as exceptional service that goes above and beyond.

The professional therapists are committed to enhancing the senses with luxurious and effective spa treatments that leave guests feeling revitalized and restored and provide a tranquil sanctuary to escape the hustle and bustle of a busy vacation. For the ultimate spa experience, guests can choose from one of the signature treatments or enjoy the highly recommended Touch of Siam Massage, which focuses on increasing blood circulation, flexibility, and re-energizing pressure points and of course, the senses. The spa provides a truly authentic experience where guests will feel pampered, detoxified, and rejuvenated from the very moment they step inside the spa.

With elements of inner beauty, mind, and soul, combined with the serene elements of nature, SPA InterContinental® creates a memorable wellness journey. Post-treatment, guests can enjoy a warm towel, ginger tea, and complimentary light refreshments. To kick-start the day, guests are invited to attend the morning yoga sessions which are held on the lush green grass that boasts unsurpassed views of the glittering sea and white sand beach. Additionally, private classes with the resort’s Tai Chi master are also ideal ways to get the day started. In addition to the resort’s signature spa, guests staying here are treated to a powerhouse of on-site facilities and restaurants as well as a prime location right on the sandy shores of Hua Hin Beach.

The InterContinental® Hua Hin Resort boasts two separate accommodation wings with a total of 159 luxurious rooms and suites as well as eight dining venues, including the alluring Azure restaurant that features a beautiful setting beside the sea and a large fire ring. Just a stone’s throw away from the energetic city center, fantastic tourist attractions, unique stores and markets, and vibrant restaurants and bars, the InterContinental® Hua Hin Resort is the perfect destination for a luxurious city escape or a pamper weekend and invites guests to discover a world of wellness, relaxation, and luxury in the heart of the Gulf of Thailand. Whether you are looking to reawaken your senses, reconnect with nature, or simply escape the nuances of everyday life, this luxury wellness spa at the InterContinental® Hua Hin Resort is the perfect place for you.

Recommended Treatment of the Month Touch of Siam Massage

– a 90-minute treatment is 3,500 THB net

Signature Ritual Treatment of the Month

Oriental Signature Massage

– a 90-minute treatment is 4,500 THB net

The SPA InterContinental® is open from 10:00 – 21:00 daily.

33/33 Petchkasem Road, Hua Hin, Prachuab Khiri Khan 77110, Thailand

Tel: +66 (0) 32 616 999, Ext: 6341 Email: ichh.concierge@ihg.com

