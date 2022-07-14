Fun packed fitness event to be held at Bella Costa Hua Hin in August

The SUP RUN YO Fun’s Race 2022 “GO FIT , GO FUN , GO GREEN” fitness event will be held at Bella Costa Hua Hin on Saturday August 27.

The event will feature three main activities – SUP, running and yoga and is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

The event is being held as part of a collaboration between Amazing Thailand, Property Perfect, Roxy, Quicksilver, Bella Costa Hua Hin and the Sirisorn group.

The event aims to encourage people to participate in different sports, have fun and meet new friends.

A number of leading fitness practitioners will also be taking part in the event including:

🙎Khun Meiji-Anoma Sarun Sikhrin, a smart actress, fitness expert

🙎Khun Aom-Thanatchan Soonthornwong, a former member of the Thai national team and an expert in extreme sports getting ready to share the pleasure on the boards.

🙎Kru Nan – Warisa Suthikulpanich, the author of Yoga for Runners

🙎Ayurvedic yoga instructor Kru Jum-Ratchada Warathip from Mermaid Yoga” will collaborate with a group of famous people to inspire everyone with their positive outlook on life.

🙋In addition, celebrities ROXY Girl, BABY, and Board BKK will also be joining in the fun.

Anyone who wishes to attend this free event can register here: https://forms.gle/stvG76pEfTBXQNHt9

