How to Prevent Common Illness Occurring in the Rainy Season

The rainy season brings lot of fun, greenery and cool climate with it. However, it also invites lot of health disorders as well. There are so many illnesses associated with rainy season that parents of small children need to be careful during this season to prevent such disorder. Read on.

The Department of Disease Control asks people to be aware of these problems. The most common illness is related to respiratory system, Dengue, water and food borne disease, Hand, Foot and mouth disease, etc. cannot be overlooked.

I. Respiratory illnesses and diseases that can be found in children during the rainy season are that Asthma, Influenza, Pneumonia, etc. Additional suggested ways to prevent respiratory condition include washing hands frequently and getting adequate sleeping.

II. Diseases transmitted by mosquitoes include malaria, dengue, Zika Virus and so on. The best way to prevent All of these mosquito-borne diseases is to eliminate pockets of stagnant water that serve as mosquito breeding sites at home, at schools, workplaces and their vicinity, and to avoid mosquito bites.

III. Foodborne/ Waterborne diseases are caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. They typically cause cholera that is bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water and Hepatitis A that is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A from contaminated food and water. During the rainy season, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low if follow these precautions: wash hands with soup and water frequently, eat food that is completely cooked and hot, and get vaccinated.

IIII. Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease is common viral diseases found only in Humans, especially children. Most infected people do not show symptoms. These symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, and body aches which present for only 3-5 days. You can lower your risk of being infected by washing your hands often with soap and water, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and soiled items, including toys, and avoiding close contact such as kissing, hugging, or sharing eating utensils or cups with people with hand, foot, and mouth disease.

V. There are a few dangerous activities in the rainy season that people should avoid.

do not eat mushrooms you do not know because they can be poisonous mushrooms.

do keep the house clean, so poisonous animals cannot hide within the house as a shelter.

people should drive slow or carefully during the rain since the vision is reduced and the car takes longer to stop as the tires ineffectively grip the road.

For queries or additional information, please call DDC hot line 1422.

