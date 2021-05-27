28 Merchants certified to sha plus

Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Doctor, Dr. Suriya Kuharat, revealed that the province is creating a new sanitary safety standard, SHA Plus, in readiness to welcome back tourists. Working with local businesses on compliance measures for what will become the ‘New normal’ for the region.

SHA Plus requires operators and service providers, such as hotels and restaurants to pass the standard appraisal and evaluations are being conducted continuously. To date 28 venues have passed certification and this number will grow quickly as tourist attractions, retail stores, entertainment venues and other establishments come forward for accreditation.

It’s hoped the scheme will give confidence to potential tourists to the province in the wake of the latest Covid-19 outbreak and re-establish Prachuap Khiri Khan as the holiday destination of choice.

